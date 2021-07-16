Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Central Japan Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Central Japan Railway in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

