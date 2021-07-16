Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given a $13.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $13.30 price target on Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

DVDCF opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

