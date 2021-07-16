Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $50.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Poshmark has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.25.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $22,120,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $7,187,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

