Wix.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,072 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 873% compared to the average volume of 213 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wix.com by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.19.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $277.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.40. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

