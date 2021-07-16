Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given a C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$93.89.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$16.30 and a 1-year high of C$43.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$148.99.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.40 million. Analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

