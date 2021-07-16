Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $180.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $160.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

