Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 30,763 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The company has a market cap of £204.33 million and a P/E ratio of 31.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.18.

In other Tribal Group news, insider Mark Pickett sold 115,000 shares of Tribal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total value of £112,700 ($147,243.27).

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

