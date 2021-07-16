Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as high as C$1.45. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 80,959 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YGR shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.59.

The firm has a market cap of C$121.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.35.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.177707 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$43,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,796.29.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

