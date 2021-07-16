Reviewing Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Golden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.02 billion 28.72 $326.20 million $2.71 56.60 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 16.37 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -8.12

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 2 3 6 0 2.36 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus target price of $170.36, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 102.32%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 54.79% 10.64% 10.38% Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84%

Volatility and Risk

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Golden Minerals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

