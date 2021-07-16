Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6,140 ($80.22). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,070 ($79.30), with a volume of 3,818 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The company has a market capitalization of £383.75 million and a P/E ratio of 47.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,070.88.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, with a total value of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

