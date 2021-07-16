Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONV stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $71.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.