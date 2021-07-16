hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.32. hopTo shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 34,160 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Get hopTo alerts:

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.