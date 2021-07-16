Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,112,251 shares of company stock valued at $92,314,031. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the first quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Vroom stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

