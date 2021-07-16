Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

In other news, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $5,225,000.00. Also, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp acquired 370,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,030,000.00.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

