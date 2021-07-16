3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $215.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous target price of $218.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.17.

MMM stock opened at $202.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.59. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

