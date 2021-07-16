Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Hold

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAYS. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.55.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PaySign by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PaySign by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PaySign by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PaySign by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

