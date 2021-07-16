Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Post in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE POST opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.77. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

