Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 358.3% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

