Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Increases By 390.0%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 390.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

VLPNY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 price target on shares of Voestalpine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

