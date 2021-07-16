Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of ATNNF opened at $122.85 on Friday. Autoneum has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $122.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.85.
About Autoneum
