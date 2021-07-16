Zacks Investment Research Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Hold

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATDRY. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

