Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atreca?s approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Get Atreca alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BCEL opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00. Atreca has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 498,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 754.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.