Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.35. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

