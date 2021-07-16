Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.37. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.