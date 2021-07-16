Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

CFRUY stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

