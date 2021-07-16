Comparing MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get MP Materials alerts:

This table compares MP Materials and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75% Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40%

62.9% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lomiko Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Lomiko Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 43.81 -$21.83 million $0.22 156.64 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Lomiko Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MP Materials and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71 Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $39.07, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Summary

MP Materials beats Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.