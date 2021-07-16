Zacks Investment Research Lowers CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,578,000 after acquiring an additional 51,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.