Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Get Compass Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMPGY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $712.00.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $20.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.