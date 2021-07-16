Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

NYSE:BE opened at $20.64 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.93.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at $14,836,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.