Analyzing Vistra (NYSE:VST) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Vistra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 60.70 -$10.35 million N/A N/A Vistra $11.44 billion 0.79 $636.00 million $1.48 12.72

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Vistra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -933.25% -38.34% -33.32% Vistra -12.41% -17.81% -5.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ocean Power Technologies and Vistra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistra 0 1 7 0 2.88

Vistra has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.84%. Given Vistra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Vistra beats Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.5 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

