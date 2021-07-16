SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

TLMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

TLMD opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. SOC Telemed has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLMD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,675,000 after purchasing an additional 242,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 174.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.