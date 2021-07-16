Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVD. Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of American Vanguard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

AVD stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $524.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in American Vanguard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

