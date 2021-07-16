ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AGESY opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $2.259 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ageas SA/NV (AGESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.