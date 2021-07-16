TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$107.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFII shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TSE TFII opened at C$125.79 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$112.42.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$466,496,128. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

