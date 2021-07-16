Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.87. Canfor shares last traded at C$25.73, with a volume of 466,130 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CFP shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.76. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

