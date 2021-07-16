Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.19. Eltek shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 59,732 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of -2.64.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.73% of Eltek worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

