boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHOOY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $80.12 on Monday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $102.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.59.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

