Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Up 83.1% in June

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,591,100 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the June 15th total of 869,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

ARNGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

