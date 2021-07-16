AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 278.5% from the June 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,382,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS APYP opened at $0.00 on Friday. AppYea has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About AppYea
