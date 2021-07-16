National Bank Financial Comments on Savaria Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

SIS has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SIS opened at C$20.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.77 and a 1-year high of C$20.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.55.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 92.81%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,000. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$429,748.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,535,982.02. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,928 shares of company stock valued at $870,234.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

