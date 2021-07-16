Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Savaria Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savaria in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Savaria alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIS. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of SIS opened at C$20.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.55.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.50 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,000. Insiders sold 43,928 shares of company stock worth $870,234 over the last quarter.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.