Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €69.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPW. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.06 ($71.84).

Shares of DPW opened at €58.24 ($68.52) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.52. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

