Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By Truist Securiti

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

NYSE EQT opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

