NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $161.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.64. The firm has a market cap of $255.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 3,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 320,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,118 shares of company stock valued at $61,655,150. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.