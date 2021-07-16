Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.75 ($6.76).

ETR:CBK opened at €5.61 ($6.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.27. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.77.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

