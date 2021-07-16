Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €23.00 by Nord/LB

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARL. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.62 ($25.44).

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €19.94 ($23.46) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a twelve month high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

