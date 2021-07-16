P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.73. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 15,968 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $328.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 29th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 29th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.86 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.14%.

In related news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.97 per share, for a total transaction of $115,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,510.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

