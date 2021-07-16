BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $71.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after buying an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after buying an additional 804,722 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,278,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

