Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives €119.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €119.00 ($140.00).

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Sixt stock opened at €111.10 ($130.71) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is €120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -161.30.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

