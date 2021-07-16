Zacks Investment Research Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to Buy

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

easyJet stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.99. easyJet has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.